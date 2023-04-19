Tonight, temperatures are expected to fall from the mid 70s this evening to the upper 60s late tonight under mostly clear skies.

Expect more sunshine again on Thursday with cloud over gradually increasing late in the day into Thursday night. High temperatures tomorrow are set to warm into the low to mid 80s for most of the area.

Humidity remains low for now, but is forecast to rise over the next couple of days as moisture flows in from the Gulf of Mexico. Humidity will be high Thursday into Friday as our next cold front approaches from the west.

This front will increase rain chances Friday as a storm system pushes across the area. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible with any strong or severe storms that form, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Once the front moves through, temperatures and humidity will drop once again leaving us with cooler spring weather for the weekend.