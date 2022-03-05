Humidity has returned to the Gulf Coast as of Saturday afternoon as highs topped out in the lower 80s. More moisture could lead to a few spotty showers popping up late Saturday and again on Sunday afternoon but overall these will be fairly isolated.

It does look like the cold front Monday will bring a better chance of rain to the area. Recent models have shown the front now pushing through the area which would mean cooler weather by Tuesday if that happens. That will be something to watch though over the next few days. There are also some indications of a late season surge of cold air heading towards the end of next week.