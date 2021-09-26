Warmer forecast for the week ahead!

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana?! If you caught tonight’s sunset, what a perfect end to an incredibly lovely weekend! After a cold front swept through Wednesday, we have been enjoying lower humidity and cooler temperatures since.

Finally, something so positive to mention in our weather department!

Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall has included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 50s. Across the Southshore, expect upper 50s to low 60s!

Mid week, we start to warm up slightly and reintroduce minimal rain chances! Enjoy this stunning, slightly warmer forecast for these next few days!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

73° / 66°
Clear
Clear 0% 73° 66°

Monday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 86° 73°

Tuesday

83° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 83° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 83° 72°

Thursday

83° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 83° 71°

Friday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 84° 71°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 84° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 PM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
70°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
82°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
83°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
84°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
85°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
84°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

