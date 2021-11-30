Warmer forecast for the first day of December!

Happy Tuesday! This weekend, we experienced rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana.

Now, dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all week as conditions warm up considerably.

Again, some above average late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your final of the month! Unlike last night, temperatures will not fall into 30s and 40s across many spots!

Instead, temperatures will rise into the low 70s for highs today with minimal humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s arrival. We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

57° / 52°
Clear
Clear 0% 57° 52°

Wednesday

73° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 73° 56°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 74° 56°

Friday

70° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 70° 59°

Saturday

73° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 73° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 74° 61°

Monday

68° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 68° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

11 PM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
55°

54°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
54°

53°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

53°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

53°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

53°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
53°

53°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
53°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
53°

57°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
57°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
62°

67°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

69°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
65°

64°

8 PM
Clear
6%
64°

62°

9 PM
Clear
6%
62°

61°

10 PM
Clear
7%
61°
