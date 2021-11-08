Warmer days ahead, seasonal forecast for the week!

Happy Monday after a gorgeous weekend! Since Thursday’s reinforced cold front, we have been enjoying lower humidity, clouds with sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several more days! Certainly, this is less breezy than last week!

Sunny and 60s was your forecast for the afternoon on gameday! Today, we are a bit warmer! Overnight, over Northshore and Southshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme! Another gorgeous forecast for Tuesday is continuing as we welcome the second week of November! Late week, another front brings rain chances for half the area before sunshine and highs in the 60s are back this weekend! We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

68° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 68° 54°

Tuesday

76° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 76° 59°

Wednesday

76° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 76° 65°

Thursday

77° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 77° 58°

Friday

72° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 72° 53°

Saturday

64° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 64° 49°

Sunday

71° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 22% 71° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

64°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
64°

62°

8 PM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

9 PM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

10 PM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
2%
57°

57°

1 AM
Clear
3%
57°

56°

2 AM
Clear
4%
56°

56°

3 AM
Clear
4%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
5%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
6%
55°

55°

6 AM
Clear
6%
55°

55°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
55°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
59°

64°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
64°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

