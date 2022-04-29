Humidity is still relatively low Friday afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. However that is going to change over the next couple of days.

By the weekend expect temperatures in the upper 80s with a bit more cloud cover. There could be a brief shower that pops up in the afternoon but nothing real widespread. Otherwise we will stay dry through early next week.

It looks like temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for highs with 60s and 70s for lows through much of next week with no good rain chance anytime soon.