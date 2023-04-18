Temperatures will be cool tonight but not as cool as the past couple. Expect low 50s Wednesday morning to the north with upper 50s south. We will start to warm up quickly thanks to more sun.

High temperatures tomorrow are set to warm into the low to mid 80s for most of the area. Look for breezy conditions as winds pick up out of the southeast at 10-20.

Humidity remains low for now, but is forecast to rise gradually over the next couple of days as moisture flows in from the Gulf of Mexico. Humidity will be high Thursday into Friday as our next cold front approaches from the west.

This front will increase rain chances Friday afternoon into Friday night. Once the front moves through Saturday, temperatures and humidity will drop once again.