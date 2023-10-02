NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sunny skies and warm weather are in the forecast as we kick off the first week of October.

High pressure across the region will give us a calm weather pattern for the next few days. Expect mostly clear conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through at least Thursday. Some locations may even still hit the low 90s, especially those farther inland. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Cloud cover is expected to build in Thursday as our next cold front approaches. A few showers will be possible as the front moves across the area, but rain chances will stay low at just around 30 percent.

Once the front clears, cooler and drier air is set to move in for the weekend. High temperatures will likely be in the upper 70s to low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

