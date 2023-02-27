Unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around for the next few days.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to top out in the low 80s, with similar conditions expected Wednesday and Thursday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon until the next cold front moves through.

Our next big cool down doesn’t come until the end of the work week, Thursday night into Friday. This system may bring a round of storms Thursday night, but models are still disagreeing on the timing and intensity. Stay tuned for updates as this system evolves.

Once the front clears, temperatures are forecast to be more seasonable with highs in the 60s Friday through Sunday.