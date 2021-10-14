Warm with a few showers ahead of the big front still out west

Spotty showers are out there at lunchtime on Thursday although these are very spotty. We will have the chance for spotty showers through the day as moisture continues to move in with onshore flow out of the southeast.

Overall today will be a repeat of what we have seen the past couple of days. It will warm up again this afternoon for another above average day. Normal afternoon highs are around 82. Expect temperatures today back in the 85-87 range.

Expect more cloud cover through the day than yesterday as we see clouds coming off rain from the west. Still though we will have enough sun to get us in the upper 80s.

The big story is that we will see a cold front and a return to fall for the weekend. Expect these summer conditions through Friday and then the front will move through early Saturday. This will mean cooler and drier air filtering in through the day Saturday and for several days after.

Thursday

87° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 11% 87° 75°

Friday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 68°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 74° 59°

Sunday

73° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 73° 62°

Monday

75° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 75° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 80° 72°

Wednesday

81° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 81° 71°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
86°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
86°

87°

2 PM
Cloudy
6%
87°

85°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
85°

84°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
84°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
84°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
83°

81°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
81°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
80°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

