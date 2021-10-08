Warm weekend on the way

Weather

A big ridge of high pressure parked across the northern Gulf and the southern states will keep temperatures warm and prevent any big fronts from moving in over the next week at least.

Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side across the area. Average highs this time of year for the New Orleans area are 84 so we will be above that through early next week.

Look for mid to upper 80s across the area today with plenty of sun. The humidity is going to be a bit lower than the past couple of days.

Mostly sunny conditions will continue into the weekend. Afternoon highs will be warm 86-88 for most of the area. Overnight lows will be pleasant dropping into the low to mid 60s to the north with the upper 60s to low 70s south.

The area will stay dry as well with no real rain chance until at least the middle if not the end of next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

87° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 87° 68°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 87° 70°

Sunday

88° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 88° 72°

Monday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 85° 73°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 86° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 85° 73°

Thursday

84° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 84° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 AM
Clear
2%
74°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
73°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
76°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
81°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
83°

84°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

80°

7 PM
Clear
1%
80°

78°

8 PM
Clear
2%
78°

76°

9 PM
Clear
3%
76°

74°

10 PM
Clear
4%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
5%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
9%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
9%
71°

71°

2 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
10%
70°

70°

4 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Clear
10%
69°

