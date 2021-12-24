Warm weekend but humidity no too bad

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christmas Eve is going to be warm and that trend looks like it will continue through the rest of the year. Temperatures will feel more like Easter than Christmas this time around. At least the humidity will not get too high until the middle of next week.

Today look for a quick warm up with low 70s already by mid morning. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Look for breezy conditions with south and southwest winds of 10-15. We will see a few more clouds than the past few days.

Temperatures will stay warm over the next few days. It will be in the 60s to start your Christmas day. Look for afternoon highs to top out around 80 so it will be good for the kids to get out and play with new toys.

Highs stay around 80 on Sunday. It doesn’t look like winter comes back anytime soon. Expect 70s through the afternoons for next week with rain chances starting to come back on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 76° 66°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 65°

Sunday

78° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 78° 66°

Monday

78° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 78° 68°

Tuesday

78° / 70°
PM Showers
PM Showers 38% 78° 70°

Wednesday

78° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 78° 70°

Thursday

76° / 69°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 36% 76° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
72°

71°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
71°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
69°

69°

8 PM
Clear
5%
69°

68°

9 PM
Clear
5%
68°

68°

10 PM
Clear
5%
68°

68°

11 PM
Clear
6%
68°

68°

12 AM
Clear
6%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
6%
68°

68°

2 AM
Clear
6%
68°

68°

3 AM
Clear
6%
68°

68°

4 AM
Clear
7%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
7%
67°

67°

6 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
66°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
67°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
70°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
73°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News