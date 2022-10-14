The forecast for the next few days is relatively quiet in the wake of our most recent cold front.

Expect humidity to dip down some through Saturday, before returning by the start of next week. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s through the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s north, while locations south stay slightly warmer in the mid 60s.

Isolated storms will be possible late Sunday and Monday as our next cold front approaches. Any wet weather will clear out by Tuesday morning before a big drop in temperatures. By the middle of next week, high temperatures will struggle to reach the low 70s while overnight lows drop into the 40s north and 50s south.

Tropical Storm Karl will continue to meander around the southwestern Gulf through the week before moving inland along the central Mexican coast. This will not be a threat to our area or anyone in the northern Gulf.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching an area near Africa that has a 10 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days. This system is expected to turn north and move out to sea. It is no threat to the United States.