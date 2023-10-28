NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Warm temperatures and low rain chances will continue to be the theme with the forecast for the next few days.

Temperatures will stay above average through the weekend and the start of next week. Highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 80s, with a few locations farther inland even seeing the upper 80s. For perspective, New Orleans would normally see a high temperature of about 77 degrees this time of the year.

Overnight lows will also be warm as temperatures only drop into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

A strong cold front is forecast to move through the region late Monday into Tuesday. This front will likely bring some of the coldest air of the season thus far, leading to a chilly Halloween. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Breezy conditions may make it feel even colder.

The coldest temperatures from this front will be felt Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Some locations to the north may even see their first frost of the season as lows drop into the 30s while locations south stay slightly warmer in the low 40s.

