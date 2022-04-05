Relatively warm and muggy conditions will stick around through Wednesday until the next cold front moves in. Temperatures tonight only look to drop into the upper 60s with some spots only getting down to the low 70s by Wednesday morning. A passing shower is possible but overall chances are small. Watch for isolated fog by early Wednesday as well thanks to the high levels of humidity.

Wednesday looks very warm with mid to upper 80s for the area before a front moves in with cooler and drier weather for the second half of the week. We could see a few storms Wednesday with the front. The best chance will be to the east in southern Mississippi.

After that look for very pleasant early spring type weather Thursday through the weekend. Friday and Saturday morning will be cool and we may even see some 30s on the map in the cold spots by Saturday morning.