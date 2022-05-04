Temperatures will remain warm for the next several days with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel even warmer with a heat index close to 90 degrees.

Rain chances remain low for the next few days, but a stray afternoon shower cannot be ruled out during the peak of daytime heating.

Rain chances return to the forecast by Friday at about 40 percent, when we could see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as a disturbance moves across the Gulf Coast.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll keep low-end rain chances at 20 to 30 percent to account for pop-up afternoon showers as we enter a more summertime-like weather pattern with warm temperatures and ample moisture in the atmosphere.