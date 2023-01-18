Good morning, New Orleans! After a few days without fog, temperatures and have dewpoints have rebounded, leading to another Dense Fog Advisory through 9AM.

Yesterday, we broke a record high temperature of 81 degrees at New Orleans International Airport. Temperatures will flirt with record highs again Wednesday as we heat into the upper 70s and low 80s. Breezy conditions can be expected as winds from the south bring warmer air and moisture into the region. Sustained winds in the teens may gust up to 30+ mph, so a Wind Advisory is issued from 9AM Wednesday to 4AM Thursday.

Our next cold front moves in overnight Thursday. A low end severe risk is issued with this system, just a Marginal Risk for some. Once the front clears, daytime high temperatures will drop back into the 60s through the upcoming weekend. We do have rain chances into Saturday and Sunday, as well.