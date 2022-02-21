Temperatures are running in the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon and will stay mild heading into the evening. Breezy conditions will continue over the next few hours as well with south-southeast winds of 10-15.

It is going to stay warm the next few days. Expect afternoon highs around 80 Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will be spotty. Most of the activity in the region will stay to our north. There will be a small chance of an isolated shower each day because of the moisture and warm air, but overall not much.

Right now it looks like a cold front comes in early Friday. This brings temperatures back closer to normal with cooler weather for the weekend but not necessarily cold. Best rain chance right now this week looks to be with that front early Friday.