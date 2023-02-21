We are wrapping up Mardi Gras feeling like spring and that pattern will continue through the rest of the week. The main story Wednesday will be the wind. As a trough approaches from the west the winds really increase out of the south and southwest. We could see gusts in the 30s across a good portion of the area with sustained winds in the teens and 20s. A wind advisory is in effect for areas along and west of I-55.

Temperatures will stay warm through the week. Look for low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday with record highs possible. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s. We could see a couple of stray showers both days, especially north of I-12, but overall chances are low.

Temperatures will continue to top out around 80 through the weekend with no real rain chance until possibly Monday.