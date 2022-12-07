It feels more like mid to late spring outside today with temperatures in the low to mid 80s around the area. This trend of above temperatures is going to continue through the week and even in to next week the way it looks right now.

Look for more fog to develop tonight as we continue to see the warm muggy conditions over the cooler water. This will likely be hit or miss the next couple of nights with lows in the 60s.

Otherwise highs will stay around 80 or in the low 80s through Friday. Temperatures drop back into the 70s over the weekend with a chance for some showers beginning on Sunday.