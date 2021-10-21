Warm weather continues into the weekend

A weak front is pushing through the area this evening but it will not make a huge difference in the weather over the next few days. We are going to continue to see warm air through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s each afternoon.

It will help to lower humidity a little, especially in the northern half of the area. Places along and north of I-12 will see cooler and more pleasant mornings Friday and Saturday.

After that warm air sticks around through early in the week. Right now it looks like a stronger front will move in next week either on Wednesday or Thursday.