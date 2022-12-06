With heat and humidity staying elevated overnight, fog will once again be possible through Wednesday morning. It appears that fog tonight will not be as dense or as widespread, but patchy fog is likely, especially near large bodies of water.

Any fog that develops will burn off quickly tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday, with similar highs likely through Friday. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s.

There will be a few passing showers possible each afternoon, overall rain chances remain low at just around 20 percent.