Warm until mid-week!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Saturday! Minimal rain chances, unseasonal heat, and clouds are back once again in your forecast for Sunday. Yesterday, we were far warmer than normal for late October, with a high of 87! Right now, no active weather is associated with one weak front moving through, so this evening will be beautiful if you’re interested in parade-going! A bit warmer than we were last night.

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with upper 60s, lower 70s south!

Low rain chances remain in our forecast for these next few afternoons. Mid week, we finally see another real cold front move through, bringing fall back again. At that point, heavy downpours in some locations could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

76° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 76° 75°

Sunday

82° / 75°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 41% 82° 75°

Monday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 87° 72°

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 84° 74°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 66°

Thursday

76° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 76° 59°

Friday

69° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 69° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
76°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
3%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
3%
77°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
3%
76°

76°

6 AM
Cloudy
8%
76°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
14%
76°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
12%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
79°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
80°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
21%
81°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

80°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
81°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

80°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

79°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News