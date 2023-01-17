Good morning, New Orleans! After a few cold days over the long weekend, temperatures have rebounded and are now back above normal for January.

There is a slight rain chance this morning as isolated showers develop off to our west. It’d be best to grab the umbrella, you’ll certainly need it late tomorrow to early Thursday morning!

Temperatures will be close to record highs both Tuesday and Wednesday as we heat into the upper 70s and low 80s. Breezy conditions can be expected as winds from the south bring warmer air and moisture into the region. Winds may gust up to 30 mph.

Our next cold front moves in late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Once the front clears, daytime high temperatures will drop back into the 60s through the upcoming weekend.