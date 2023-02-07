Good morning, New Orleans! We woke up cooler after a gorgeous Sunday and Monday!

Temperatures are now in the 60s across our area, but an unseasonably warm afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 70s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! We will be flirting with record highs.

Clouds and rain chances return for this afternoon until early Friday morning with more Spring-like conditions before a chilly weekend is back again for the start of Carnival’s longest parade days!

Yet another cold front arrives late Wednesday, bringing a line of storms to town between 7PM and 12AM. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk for the northwestern part of the viewing area and a Marginal Risk for the rest. Main threats will be heavy rain and a straight-line wind concern, but isolated tornadoes are possible.

Temperatures will be in the 30s early Saturday and Sunday mornings, even at or below freezing north of the lake. A light freeze is possible, so remember to protect people, pets, and plants. We’ll be above freezing on the Southshore.

Daytime high temperatures will remain in 50s or 60s through the upcoming weekend. We do have a northern breeze from 10-15 miles per hour returning into Sunday and rain chances back by the middle of next week.