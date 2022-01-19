Warm today then big changes move in

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You have one more day to enjoy some outdoor activities before winter moves back into the area. Look for more cloud cover today with the chance of a passing shower or a few sprinkles. Otherwise it will be a decent afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s.

The main rain chance hold off until after midnight. That’s when the cold front begins to move in. Expect a band of showers and storms to move into the area from the northwest. The line will likely be weakening as it moves east of the I-55 corridor. Expect rain through daybreak on Thursday.

At that point rain will end for a good portion of the day as colder air filters in. We will go from mid to upper 50s early to 40s by later in the afternoon and evening. The next issue will be rain moving back up into the area by Thursday night and Friday morning. The question is will temperatures be cold enough to produce some wintry precipitation.

Areas in pink look like where we have the best chance to see a blend of rain and freezing rain or sleet. It doesn’t look like a guarantee of that by any means, but those are the spots where we have the chance to see a brief change to some freezing rain before moisture moves out.

Temperatures will stay chilly through the weekend although we dry out by Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 72° 57°

Thursday

60° / 35°
AM Rain
AM Rain 77% 60° 35°

Friday

41° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 60% 41° 34°

Saturday

50° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 50° 36°

Sunday

51° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 51° 41°

Monday

58° / 49°
PM Showers
PM Showers 56% 58° 49°

Tuesday

56° / 42°
Showers
Showers 45% 56° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
56°

59°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
59°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
63°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
66°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
68°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
71°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
71°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
71°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
71°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
70°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
68°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
67°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
65°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
64°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
64°

64°

12 AM
Few Showers
33%
64°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

3 AM
Showers
44%
63°

62°

4 AM
Light Rain
65%
62°

62°

5 AM
Rain
71%
62°

60°

6 AM
Rain
73%
60°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News