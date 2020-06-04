Warm today and watching Cristobal

Less rain chance will mean more heat across the area this afternoon

Temperatures will be warming into the upper 80s with just a few spotty showers and storms this afternoon. Rain chances will be 30%. As usual, a couple of these could set up around I-10.

Otherwise the main story into the weekend will continue to be Cristobal. Right now a central Louisiana landfall is looking likely.

The storm is spending so much time over land right now though is really causing it to weaken. This means minimal impacts to our area over the weekend. Localized flash flooding will still be possible but the biggest threat will be coastal flooding.

The angle of the storm coming in plus the time it takes will still cause an onshore flow to pile up water through early Monday.

