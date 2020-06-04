Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Warm today and watching Cristobal

Weather

Less rain chance will mean more heat across the area this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Less rain chance will mean more heat across the area this afternoon. Temperatures will be warming into the upper 80s with just a few spotty showers and storms this afternoon. Rain chances will be 30%. As usual, a couple of these could set up around I-10.

Otherwise the main story into the weekend will continue to be Cristobal. Right now a central Louisiana landfall is looking likely.

The storm is spending so much time over land right now though is really causing it to weaken. This means minimal impacts to our area over the weekend. Localized flash flooding will still be possible but the biggest threat will be coastal flooding.

The angle of the storm coming in plus the time it takes will still cause an onshore flow to pile up water through early Monday.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 76°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 87° 76°

Friday

88° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 88° 78°

Saturday

84° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 84° 77°

Sunday

83° / 78°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 90% 83° 78°

Monday

85° / 79°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 90% 85° 79°

Tuesday

87° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 79°

Wednesday

91° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 91° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

12 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

Popular

Latest News

More News