Temperatures will continue to be above normal as we start the week on Monday. Look for low 80s Monday through Wednesday afternoon. Humidity will also begin to increase over the next couple of days ahead of the next front.

Right now it looks like that next front brings another round of rain and storms late in the day Wednesday. This also looks like the next chance for strong to severe storms across the area so you will want to stay aware of weather conditions.

After that we dry out for the end of the week but temperatures will not be as cool as after this past front.