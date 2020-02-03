Warm to start the week, storms Wednesday

A mild spring-like feel to start the week as temperatures warm ahead of the next storm system.

A mild spring-like feel to start the week as temperatures warm ahead of the next storm system. We are going to see low 70s as early as noon Monday and the warm conditions will continue the next several days.

Look for afternoon temperatures to range from 71-73 across the area. Only drawback could be the wind. It will be breezy with south winds around 15. Clouds will also begin to thicken up late in the day.

Rain chances will be moving back in for the middle of the week. Storms look likely on Wednesday and there could be some strong storms as well.

Currently most of the area is under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5 on the severe scale, with some parts under a slight risk. Strong wind gust potential looks like the main issue.

We will watch this over the next couple of days.