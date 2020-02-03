Breaking News
Former St. Tammany Parish president Pat Brister has passed away

Warm to start the week, storms Wednesday

Weather

A mild spring-like feel to start the week as temperatures warm ahead of the next storm system.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A mild spring-like feel to start the week as temperatures warm ahead of the next storm system. We are going to see low 70s as early as noon Monday and the warm conditions will continue the next several days.

Look for afternoon temperatures to range from 71-73 across the area. Only drawback could be the wind. It will be breezy with south winds around 15. Clouds will also begin to thicken up late in the day.

Rain chances will be moving back in for the middle of the week. Storms look likely on Wednesday and there could be some strong storms as well.

Currently most of the area is under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5 on the severe scale, with some parts under a slight risk. Strong wind gust potential looks like the main issue.

We will watch this over the next couple of days.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 73° 63°

Tuesday

75° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 66°

Wednesday

75° / 58°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 75° 58°

Thursday

61° / 43°
Rain
Rain 80% 61° 43°

Friday

65° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 65° 52°

Saturday

70° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 70° 51°

Sunday

62° / 55°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 62° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

70°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

Popular

Latest News

More News