Good Morning, New Orleans! Temperatures warmed up a ton in the last 24 hours, but the cold front’s on its way to town! Yesterday’s high temperature of 81 degrees set a new record for the warmest January 11th ever in New Orleans.

Our forecast for today will be active with rainy conditions around lunch time! Expect lots of clouds as temperatures remain in the low 70s Thursday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a low end severe threat for embedded wind gusts with the line of storms on its way.

Look for heavy downpours with gusty winds around lunch time.

Expect a transition on northerly winds behind the front as temperatures start falling. We’ll drop to the 50s for highs as your weekend approaches. Overnight, conditions fall to 30s and 40s once more. By Saturday morning, a couple of spots will be below the freezing mark, so some may want to cover plants and bring pets inside.