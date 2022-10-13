Good Morning, New Orleans! We woke up today to mugginess and a bit of fog as our cold front moved through.

Earlier this morning, a Dense Fog Advisory was originally issued until 9 a.m. with visibilites below a mile but has since been lifted.

Right now, no storms remain in the area, but there were a number of storms on radar along the front, itself. Daytime highs will still remain in the 80s. Overnight lows will still range from the low to mid 50s north and 60s south. We see humidity values stick around early today before quickly falling. Later this morning, rain chances do come to an end. A weak cold front will exit off of the coast, bringing humidity down all the more. Once it passes and drier air filters in, we’re back to this week’s early pattern of high pressure dominating with quiet conditions!

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.

Tropical Storm Karl will continue to meander around the southwestern Gulf through the week before moving inland along the central Mexican coast. This will not be a threat to our area or anyone in the northern Gulf.

Have a great week!