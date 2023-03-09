Good Morning, New Orleans! Yet again, our upcoming weather pattern will feel more like early summer than late winter. A Dense Fog Advisory is not issued, but we do have fog developing, so your low beams will be best if encountering any!

High temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid 80s each afternoon through this afternoon. Overnight lows will also remain unseasonably warm, only dropping into the 60s for most of the week. We’ll have the possibility of fog these next few mornings with temperatures and dew points near each other.

Humidity will also increase gradually, making it feel even warmer.

Rain chances are low at just 20 to 30 percent today to account for isolated pop up showers. Any showers that develop will likely form in the afternoon, associated with daytime heating.

Our next cold front moves through the area Friday, bringing some relief from the heat this upcoming weekend. We cool down further next week!