Warm Thursday before another cold front arrives Saturday!

Weather

Good Morning! The forecast for your Thursday will be warm as temperatures reach upper 70s or low 80s by this afternoon after lunch.

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, then the rain chances return tomorrow to late weekend and next week.

Once again, a line of storms will roll through Saturday. This is going to happen out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk for severe thunderstorms, so some good news in comparison on last weekend.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday before falling into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 78° 67°

Friday

77° / 69°
PM Showers
PM Showers 43% 77° 69°

Saturday

78° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 78° 54°

Sunday

60° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 17% 60° 50°

Monday

57° / 50°
Showers
Showers 48% 57° 50°

Tuesday

61° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 61° 49°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 64° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
71°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
70°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
70°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
69°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
68°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
70°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
72°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
73°

