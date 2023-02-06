After a mild day Monday, even warmer conditions are expected Tuesday as highs hit the mid to upper 70s, about 10 degrees above average for early February.

Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday, nearing the record high of 81 degrees set back in 2017.

Skies are forecast to become partly cloudy Tuesday and isolated showers are possible as warm air and moisture continues to flow in from the Gulf of Mexico.

There is a better chance for wet weather on Wednesday, especially at night. Rain chances are at around 30 to 40 percent during the daytime hour Wednesday, but that rises to about 70 percent Wednesday night as a line of showers and thunderstorms moves in ahead of our next cold front. For now, the severe weather threat remains very low, but we may see isolated heavy rainfall as the system moves through the area.

The wet weather is expected to clear Thursday and cooler temperatures are set to return by the upcoming weekend.