Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s through Tuesday afternoon. Spotty showers and storms are possible but mainly south of I-12.

Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the low 70s.

Rain chances will remain spotty Wednesday around 20-30% as a weak front moves in from the northeast. After that expect dry conditions through the end of the week.

Humidity will decrease slightly over the next few days, making it feel a little more comfortable. While the afternoons will still be warm, nights and mornings will be more pleasant. The biggest impacts will be north of I-10 where we will see some low to mid 60s for lows this week.