Expect humidity to return as we head into the start of next week. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s through the Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s north, while locations south stay slightly warmer in the mid 60s.

Isolated storms will be possible Monday as our next cold front approaches. Any wet weather will clear out by Tuesday morning before a big drop in temperatures. By the middle of next week, high temperatures will struggle to reach the low 70s while overnight lows drop into the 40s north and 50s south.

In the tropics, no development is expected over the next 5 days.