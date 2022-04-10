Expect calm conditions with abundant sunshine to continue through the rest of Sunday. High temperatures today will be much warmer as highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s — a 5 to 10 degree increase from yesterday.

Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s again on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. A pop up shower or two in the afternoon is possible, but rain chances stay fairly low at just 20 percent.

Heading into Tuesday, temperatures stay in the lower 80s, but it may feel a little warmer as humidity rises. Cloud cover builds into the region Tuesday as we begin to enter a more unsettled weather pattern.

High rain chances between 60 and 80 percent return Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.