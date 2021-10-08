Warm temps, lower humidity continues from Saturday into next week

A pleasant night is on the way with lower humidity across the area and that will be the trend through Monday. Look for temperatures to drop into the low to mid-60s north with mid to upper 60s and low 70s south. Very similar to what we saw Friday morning. 

Not much change in the forecast through the early part of next week. It will be a little warm during the day for fall weather but at least the humidity will not be too high. Look for 86-88 for daytime highs through at least Wednesday. 

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s through Monday morning and it will feel pleasant with the low humidity. That starts to come back by Tuesday and Wednesday which will keep the morning lows from dropping as much. 

Overall, not much rain chance through the middle of next week. 

