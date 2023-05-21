Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the low 70s.

Heading into Monday, our temperatures will be slightly above average for late-May. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Expect skies to remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the first few days of the week with daily rain chances of 20 to 30 percent. Any showers or storms that develop will likely pop up in the afternoon during the peak of daytime heating and come to an end by sunset.

Humidity will decrease slightly over the next few days, making it feel a little more comfortable through at least Wednesday.