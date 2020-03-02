Warm start to the week

Spring weather comes back to start the week with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s

A warm afternoon on the way Monday

Spring weather comes back to start the week with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. Look for breezy conditions with winds around 10-15 through the day. Temperatures will be staying warm through Wednesday.

Rain chance will be small to start the week. Look for some spotty showers, especially on the north shore. Rain chance will be around 30% today.

A better rain chance Tuesday with a stalled front over the area. That is around 50%. Wednesday looks like the day with the biggest rain chance as a storm system moves through. There will be a risk of severe thunderstorms that day as well.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 66°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 77° 66°

Tuesday

77° / 66°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 80% 77° 66°

Wednesday

71° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 71° 59°

Thursday

66° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 66° 52°

Friday

66° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 47°

Saturday

63° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 63° 52°

Sunday

69° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 69° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

