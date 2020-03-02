Warm start to the week

Spring weather comes back to start the week with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s

Spring weather comes back to start the week with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. Look for breezy conditions with winds around 10-15 through the day. Temperatures will be staying warm through Wednesday.

Rain chance will be small to start the week. Look for some spotty showers, especially on the north shore. Rain chance will be around 30% today.

A better rain chance Tuesday with a stalled front over the area. That is around 50%. Wednesday looks like the day with the biggest rain chance as a storm system moves through. There will be a risk of severe thunderstorms that day as well.