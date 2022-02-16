After spending several days and weeks with temperatures below average, we’re finally flipping the switch as temperatures warm to above average.

Typically, in mid-February, the Greater New Orleans area would see a high temperature near 69 degrees. Today, high temperatures are reaching the mid to upper 70s for most of Southeast Louisiana.

Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be about 10 to 15 degrees above normal, with the upper 50s along the Northshore and mid 60s along the Southshore.

Humid air flow has also returned to the Gulf Coast and when combined with the warm temperatures, may lead to a few brief showers this evening. Rain chances through tonight are at about 30 percent.

Rain chances increase to close to 100 percent heading into Thursday — mainly in the afternoon and evening hours — as a cold front approaches from the west.

Some stronger storms will be possible late Thursday and the Storm Prediction Center has outlined the area in a low-end risk for severe weather. There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for most of the Greater New Orleans area and a level 2 out of 5 risk for inland areas closer to the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.