Expect warm and muggy conditions through the evening and tonight. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight with the best chance being north of I-12. While it’s not totally impossible we see a severe storm, most of this activity will stay well north of our area.

Look for warm temperatures on Saturday with mid 80s for highs. By Sunday the frontal boundary moves back over the area and gets stuck for a few days. This will means waves of rain off and on Sunday through Tuesday at least, and potentially in to Wednesday. The best chance of rain right now looks to be along and north of I-12 for Sunday and Monday with the front to the north.

After that Tuesday will see a chance for showers across the area as the front moves through.

It looks like temperatures will cool a little bit by the middle of the week.