Warm Saturday night with possible rain in Sunday’s outlook!

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot again with humidity and a minimal number of storms! Temperatures will feel like the 90s or triple digits across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Afternoon highs reached the 90s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.



All weekend, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain.

This weekend, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

The tropics are firing up with three waves to monitor for formation potential over these next five days. These are not very far off of Africa’s coast. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us.

