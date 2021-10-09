Warm, quiet forecast for the next week!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? We have been enjoying lower humidity and sunshine all day today, so tonight will be beautiful, much like Sunday!

More good news within our weather department! Your forecast for these next few days includes sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s!

Through your weekend, we continue seeing humidity gradually climb as rain chances remain minimal. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Warm temps, lower humidity continues from Saturday into next week

A pleasant night is in our future with low humidity across the area!

Warm days and pleasant nights through the weekend

Plenty of sun on the way this weekend!

We're expecting a late-summer feel over the next few days

Warm weekend on the way

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 85° 68°

Sunday

88° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 88° 72°

Monday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 87° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 85° 72°

Thursday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 85° 72°

Friday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 85° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
71°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
71°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
70°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
70°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
69°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
73°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
84°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News