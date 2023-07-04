NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hot, humid weather continues across the South this week, but it is a little cooler compared to last week.

Isolated showers will be possible through sunset, but most locations will remain dry this evening. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as fireworks kick off around the area.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid 70s to low 80s, but heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will remain in the 90s until at least 11 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday, elevated rain chances will be the main story as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop each day. Daily rain chances will range from 50 to 60 percent, mainly from the late morning through the early evening.

High temperatures are forecast to remain in the low 90s through the weekend.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center says development is not expected for the next seven days.