Warm temperatures and high humidity will be the theme through the evening hours. Expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s to low 80s until just after sunset.

Overnight lows drop only into the mid and upper 60s for the Northshore while locations south stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Foggy conditions may impact your morning once again early Tuesday as warm air and moisture settle near the surface. The fog will burn off quickly as temperatures warm up after sunrise. Highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 80s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

The unseasonable warm weather will come to an end Wednesday as our next cold front brings some cooler and drier air into the region. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will reach the mid to upper 70s, which is closer to normal for the beginning of November.

Mostly clear skies stick around throughout the week and upcoming weekend.