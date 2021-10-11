Warm October days ahead this week!

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? We enjoyed lower humidity and sunshine all day Sunday with clouds this morning. Severe weather came alongside a cold front to our west last night, but this has since fizzled out, leaving us with only clouds and dry conditions across southeast Louisiana. Our forecast will include a fall cool front later this week, though!

More good news within our weather department! These next few days include sunshine with highs topping out about the mid to upper 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s and 70s!

Through your week, we continue seeing humidity gradually climb as rain chances remain minimal. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday they will return around 30%. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana, though it is warm! A cold front finally moves through Saturday, allowing a nice temperature drop off! At that point, highs will reach the 70s with 50s or 60s after dark!

