Warm New Years Eve, cold front New Years Day!

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Thursday! The forecast for your holiday was extremely warm as temperatures reached 70s, but we weren’t breaking any records. The warmest Christmas on record was still 2015’s with a high forecast of 82 degrees at New Orleans International Airport. We continue flirting with records through New Year’s Eve!

Fog has been dense this morning, but visibility improvements will continue into this afternoon. A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect for coastal waters until 9AM but has since expired.

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances remain low.

Once again, a warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Thursday!

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s all week. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather today east as a few localized heavy downpours may be accompanied by gusty winds or hail.

New Year’s Eve looks warm and mild as rain chances remain around 30% and temperatures reach mid-70s.

Beyond today, rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 81° 71°

Friday

81° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 81° 73°

Saturday

81° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 49% 81° 64°

Sunday

68° / 37°
AM Rain/Wind
AM Rain/Wind 60% 68° 37°

Monday

52° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 52° 45°

Tuesday

61° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 61° 55°

Wednesday

70° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 70° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
79°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
81°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
81°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
72°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
72°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
72°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
73°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
72°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
73°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
72°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

