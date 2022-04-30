Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend with mid to upper 80s each afternoon. Look for overnight lows to also warm up quite a bit with upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning.

There could be a brief shower or storm that pops up in the afternoon but nothing widespread. It looks like a bit better chance during the daytime heating period of 1PM-5PM. Otherwise we will stay mostly dry through early next week.

It looks like temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for highs with 60s and 70s for lows through much of next week with no good rain chance anytime soon.