Warm air and elevated moisture levels will lead to dense fog over the next few days, mainly late night through the morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until at least 9:00 a.m.

When it’s not foggy, it will still look a little gray outside with mostly cloudy skies sticking around through Tuesday. There is a slight chance for rain, only 20 percent, to account for spotty afternoon showers.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s on Monday, with upper 70s to low 80s returning for the middle of the week.